Sunday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lafayette at Rutgers, ESPNU, noon; Houston vs Portland, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; New Mexico State at Mississippi State, SEC, 2 p.m.; Yale at Clemson, ACC, 3 p.m.; Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall, FS1, 3:30 p.m.; Xavier at TCU, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; Georgia Tech vs Boise State, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; The Citadel at North Carolina State, ACC, 5 p.m.; Ball State vs Washington, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UCLA at Indiana, BTN, 11 a.m.; Stanford at Texas, ESPN2, noon; Michigan at Florida State, ACC, 12:30 p.m.; Oklahoma at Connecticut, CBSSN, 3 p.m.
NBA: Indiana at Milwaukee, FSWI, 6 p.m.; LA Clippers at Oklahoma City, NBA, 6 p.m.; Denver at LA Lakers, NBA, 8:30 p.m.
NFL: Baltimore at Cleveland, CBS, noon; New Orleans at Tennessee, FOX, noon; Dallas at Philadelphia, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; Kansas City at Chicago, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
NHL: Anaheim at NY Rangers, NHL, 11:30 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Seria A AC Milan at Atalanta, ESPN2, 5:25 a.m.; Manchester United at Watford, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.; Bundesliga FC Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Chelsea at Tottenham, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.; Seria A Juventus at Lazio, ESPNEWS, 10:30 a.m.; Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt at SC Paderborn 07, FS1, 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.