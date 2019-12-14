Sunday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Oklahoma State at Houston, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, BTN, 3 p.m.; Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Missouri, SEC, 3 p.m.; South Carolina at Clemson, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; Ohio State at Minnesota, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Louisville at Kentucky, ESPN, noon; Houston at Texas A&M, SEC, 1 p.m.
GOLF: Presidents Cup U.S. vs International Team Final Day, NBC, noon
NBA: NY Knicks at Denver, NBA, 7 p.m.
NHL: Minnesota at Chicago, FSNO, FSWI and NHL, 6 p.m.
NFL: Chicago at Green Bay, FOX, noon; Minnesota at LA Chargers, CBS, 3:05 p.m.; LA Rams at Dallas, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; Buffalo at Pittsburgh, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Tottenham at Wolves, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.; Bundesliga Borussia Monchengladbach at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League Manchester City at Arsenal, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.; Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke 04, FS1, 11 a.m.; Serie A Inter Milan at Fiorentina, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
