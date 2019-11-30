Sunday

NASCAR AUTO RACING: Xfinity Series Awards Show, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Air Force at Tennessee, SEC, 1 p.m.; Austin Peay at Kentucky, SEC, 3 p.m.; Cal Poly at Iowa, BTN, 4 p.m.; La Salle at Villanova, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; North Dakota at Minnesota, BTN, 6 p.m.

NFL: Green Bay at NY Giants, FOX, noon; Cleveland at Pittsburgh, CBS, noon; Oakland at Kansas City, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; New England at Houston, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

NBA: Memphis at Minnesota, FSNO, 2:30 p.m.

NHL: Dallas at Minnesota, FSNO and FSWI, 2 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League Arsenal at Norwich City, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.; Bundesliga SC Freiburg at Borussia Monchengladbach, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League Aston Villa at Manchester United, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.; SERIE A Bologna at Napoli, ESPNEWS, 10:55 a.m.; Bundesliga Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1, 11 a.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.