Sunday
NASCAR AUTO RACING: Xfinity Series Awards Show, NBCSN, 8 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Air Force at Tennessee, SEC, 1 p.m.; Austin Peay at Kentucky, SEC, 3 p.m.; Cal Poly at Iowa, BTN, 4 p.m.; La Salle at Villanova, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; North Dakota at Minnesota, BTN, 6 p.m.
NFL: Green Bay at NY Giants, FOX, noon; Cleveland at Pittsburgh, CBS, noon; Oakland at Kansas City, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; New England at Houston, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
NBA: Memphis at Minnesota, FSNO, 2:30 p.m.
NHL: Dallas at Minnesota, FSNO and FSWI, 2 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League Arsenal at Norwich City, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.; Bundesliga SC Freiburg at Borussia Monchengladbach, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League Aston Villa at Manchester United, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.; SERIE A Bologna at Napoli, ESPNEWS, 10:55 a.m.; Bundesliga Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1, 11 a.m.
