Tuesday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Creighton at Michigan, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; North Alabama at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.; Missouri at Xavier, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; New Hampshire at St. John’s, FS2, 6 p.m.; Evansville at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Butler, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Miami at Central Florida, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Memphis vs Oregon, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Murray State at Tennessee, SEC, 8 p.m.; Oklahoma vs Oregon State, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Western Michigan at Ohio, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Akron, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

NBA Cleveland at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.; Portland at Sacramento, NBA, 9 p.m.

NHL Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at LA Kings, FSNO and FSWI, 9:30 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.