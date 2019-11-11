Tuesday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Creighton at Michigan, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; North Alabama at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.; Missouri at Xavier, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; New Hampshire at St. John’s, FS2, 6 p.m.; Evansville at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Butler, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Miami at Central Florida, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Memphis vs Oregon, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Murray State at Tennessee, SEC, 8 p.m.; Oklahoma vs Oregon State, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Western Michigan at Ohio, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Akron, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
NBA Cleveland at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.; Portland at Sacramento, NBA, 9 p.m.
NHL Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at LA Kings, FSNO and FSWI, 9:30 p.m.
