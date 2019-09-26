Here’s a guide to the many events set for this weekend in Winona and the surrounding area:
Boats and Bluegrass Festival
With the Boats and Bluegrass Festival having kicked off on Thursday, the weekend of music is now in full swing at Prairie Island Campground.
Friday and Saturday are set to include musical acts such as Mile Twelve, Charlie Parr, Lindsay Lou, The Last Revel and many more.
The festival is an opportunity for all members of the family, no matter the age, to enjoy music during the weekend.
The festival will conclude Saturday evening.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.boatsandbluegrass.com.
'The Real Inspector Hound' and 'After Magritte'
Those interested in seeing two one-act plays this weekend will have three chances to enjoy “The Real Inspector Hound" and "After Magritte” at Saint Mary’s University’s Page Theatre.
According to the Page Theatre’s website, “The Real Inspector Hound” tells the story of two theatre critics in a “hilarious whodunit set in the mists surrounding isolated Muldoon Manor where they become implicated in the performance they are there to review.”
“After Magritte” will pair with the play as it details the tale of a Scotland Yard inspector “sleuths the case of a tuba, a bunch of .22 caliber shells, and some paintings,” according to the Page Theatre.
The performances are directed by Jimmy Bickerstaff.
Shows are set to take place on Friday from 7:30 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Other events
Winona Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Levee Park.
Author Event: Eugenie Anderson, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Paperbacks & Pieces.
Concert: SMU Jazz, Choir, Band, 2 p.m. Saturday at Saint Mary’s University, Page Theatre.
Deviant Dance Party, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at No Name Bar.
Faculty Recital: Harry Hindson, 4 p.m. Sunday at Winona State University, PAC Recital Hall.
Live music
Friday
Project: Constellation, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Swing Inc., 6 to 9 p.m. at Signatures Restaurant.
Wilki, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blooming Grounds Coffee House.
Racket Man, 7 to 10 p.m. at Island City Brewing Company.
Annie and the Bang Bang, 8 to 11 p.m. at Trempealeau Hotel.
Saturday
Annie and the Bang Bang, 1 to 4 p.m. at Ecker’s Apple Farm in Trempealeau.
A Sunken Ship Irony, 6 to 8 p.m. at Acoustic Café.
Project: Constellation, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broken World Records.
Sunday
Cool Jazz Cats, 1 to 4 p.m. at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau.
Crooked Willow, 1 to 4 p.m. at Ecker’s Apple Farm in Trempealeau.
Gate City Dixieland Jazz, 6 to 8 p.m. at Jefferson’s Pub & Grill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.