What if the Wolves never traded for Jimmy Butler?

Aldrich played for the Wolves in the seasons before and after the trade. He said the roster for the 2017-18 season would have been radically different had the Wolves not traded for Butler. That likely meant there would be no moves that came after, such as the signing Taj Gibson and Jeff Teague — veteran talent to complement Towns and Wiggins to make the playoff push.

Aldrich said the team was eyeing a three-year window to make that playoff push when he initially signed. The trade quickened that timeline.

“We all knew that first year was not going to be that good,” Aldrich said. “The second year we thought, OK, if we start to win some games and get on a roll, we have a year under our belt, we can get to another higher number of wins. Then that third year really make that push into the playoffs.”

That would have been last season, and if they didn’t make the playoffs, it was going to start getting more expensive to keep the core intact. Wiggins signed a maximum contract before the 2017-18 season. Towns followed suit the following season and LaVine signed a four-year, $78 million deal before last season with the Bulls. That would have been a lot of cap space tied up in those three players.