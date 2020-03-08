Whalen optimistic, even after Gophers' missed NCAA goal

MINNEAPOLIS — After a second-day ousting at the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen has not yet decompressed from a disappointing end to the regular season.

It was tiring, she admitted. Trying, at times. The team’s goals set at the season’s onset were not met.

“Going into the season our goal was to make the NCAA tournament,’’ Whalen said. “Not reaching that goal is disappointing.’’

It was a trying few months. There was the suspension of Destiny Pitts in January and Pitts’ subsequent decision to enter the transfer portal. There was the decision by seniors Taiye and Kehinde Bello not to travel to what turned out to be a loss at Illinois in support of Pitts, and their eventual return.

Senior Jasmine Brunson missed two games while in concussion protocol after taking an elbow to the face midway through the Gophers’ double overtime victory over Rutgers.

The team struggled to score in the wake of Pitts’ exit. The team did win three straight games and four of six after Pitts’ departure, but the regular season ended with six straight losses.

But Whalen is still able to find some reason for optimism.