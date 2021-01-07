Whalen: Gophers need more 'mental toughness' after loss

The past two games the Gophers women’s basketball team has learned to come out and throw the first punch.

Wednesday in Iowa the Gophers moved the ball, defended in the post, limited the Hawkeyes to one shot most of the time and built a 16-point lead late in the second quarter.

But it wasn’t enough.

Aggressive in the first half, the Gophers were outscored by 23 points in the second half and lost 92-79 in Iowa City.

“You have to stick with the game plan when they punch back,’’ Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said. “It’s the toughness to respond when they start pressuring you, start running in transition, start making shots. We have to find the mental toughness to stick with it.’’

The high-flying Hawkeyes (8-1, 4-1 in the Big Ten) were held to 38 points in the first half, but came out and outscored the Gophers 30-13 in the third quarter.

Leading the way for Iowa was the conference’s leading scorer, Caitlin Clark, who made 12 of 19 shots and went 5-for-9 on threes. She scored 37 points, had 11 rebounds and five assists. She and all-conference post player Monika Czinano (Watertown-Mayer) — who scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half — were too much for Minnesota.