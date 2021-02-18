Wentz trade for two draft picks naturally leads to Kirk Cousins thoughts

A fascinating NFL offseason of quarterback rumors and movement added another layer Thursday when the Eagles reportedly traded Carson Wentz to the Colts for two draft picks.

The Eagles will receive at least a third-round pick (2021) and second-round pick (2022), and that second-rounder will become a first-rounder if Wentz plays at least 75% of the team’s offensive snaps next season — which would likely signify that he was both healthy and effective.

It’s an interesting deal from a number of perspectives, and it’s easy to see how it makes sense from both sides.

The Eagles take a massive dead money hit on their 2021 cap from bonuses owed to Wentz — $33.8 million, the largest such cap hit in NFL history — but they walk away in 2022 and beyond with clean books. And their 2021 problem is mitigated somewhat by the likelihood that Jalen Hurts (with his bargain $1.4 million cap hit on a rookie deal) will be the starter. By 2022, if Hurts plays well, the Eagles could be well positioned on their salary cap and have two nice draft picks from the Colts.