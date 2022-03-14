YOUR WEATHER: A high of 45 degrees today

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert

A high of 45 degrees today

First robin of spring?

A March 3 visitor chirps "good morning" in our backyard.

 Paul Wiese, La Crosse

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.

In the meantime, here is your weather outlook:

Ready for some springlike temperatures? A reader sent in a photo of the first robin last week, and you may see more.

Today's high should come close to 45 degrees in the Winona area. Winds will be 5-10 mph. 

Lows will drop to 39 with a high Tuesday of 55 degrees. And on Wednesday ... into the 60s. Enjoy it. 

Local Weather

