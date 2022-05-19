Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches in effect for southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Winona and areas west. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for La Crosse, Chippewa Falls, and Minneapolis. Both are in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple rounds of strong storms are possible until 10 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning are likely. Some storms could contain hail up to golf ball size and produce wind gusts up to 70 mph. A couple EF0 or EF1 tornadoes cannot be ruled out in the tornado watch area.

After 10 p.m., scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast until 10 a.m. Friday. While the the threat for hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes will be over, heavy rain and lightning are still expected in spots. This could lead to isolated flooding in locations that receive multiple rounds of storms.

Unnecessary travel should be avoided late this afternoon and through the overnight hours. Make sure weather radios are turned on and cell phones are fully charged so you can be alerted if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued.

With a tornado watch in effect, now is a good time to review tornado safety. Check out the video below for tips on how to keep you and your family safe.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

