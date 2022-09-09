Winona's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
