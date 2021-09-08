Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.