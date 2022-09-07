 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

