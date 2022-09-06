This evening in Winona: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
