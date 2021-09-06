This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
