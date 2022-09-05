For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
