This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
