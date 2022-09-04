Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

Local Weather

