Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Winona. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.