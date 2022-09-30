For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks li…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s to…