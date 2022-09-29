Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.