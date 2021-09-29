Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.