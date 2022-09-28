Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.