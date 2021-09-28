This evening in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
