Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks li…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect…