Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
