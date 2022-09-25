Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.