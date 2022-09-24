Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.