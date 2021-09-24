This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
