Winona's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
