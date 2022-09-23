Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.