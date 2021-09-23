Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.