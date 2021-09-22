 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brief but deadly history of "S" storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News