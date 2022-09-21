 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

