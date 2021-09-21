Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.