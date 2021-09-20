For the drive home in Winona: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
