Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.