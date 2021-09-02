 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Buildings damaged, trees uprooted in Maryland tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News