Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
