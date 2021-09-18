Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Sunday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.