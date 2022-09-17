Winona's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Toda…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Winona folks should be prepared for h…