 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do when driving in floodwaters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News