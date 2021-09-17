For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
