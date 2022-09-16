This evening in Winona: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
