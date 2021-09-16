 Skip to main content
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies early. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing later at night. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

