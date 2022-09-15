Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
