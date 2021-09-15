This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly …
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Winona. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect cle…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degree…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Toda…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winona folks should be prepared for high t…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.