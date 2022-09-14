Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
