Winona's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
