Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

