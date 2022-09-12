Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
