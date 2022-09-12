 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

