Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.